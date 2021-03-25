Swat-A-Litterbug: New app lets North Carolina drivers report litterbugs

Litter pickup is in full swing, like here on Rhyne Road in @MeckCounty. The statewide litter sweep is right around the corner, April 10 - 14 - interested in volunteering? Find out more at https://t.co/XMxvF0WTEK!#LitterSweepNC pic.twitter.com/TqZBqpZ4k6 — NCDOT Charlotte Area (@NCDOT_Charlotte) March 23, 2021

Securing their loads before driving. Unsecured trash can fly from a vehicle and end up as roadside litter.

Holding onto trash until it can be disposed of properly. Keep a litter bag in your vehicle so you can properly dispose of trash later.

Recycling when possible. Recycling protects the environment, saves landfill space and keeps the community clean.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Next time you spot someone littering in North Carolina, you can make sure they get a notification from the State Highway Patrol.Thanks to the North Carolina Department of Transportation's new app, Swat-A-Litterbug, you can easily report when you spot someone littering from a vehicle. All you have to do is provide the date, time, plate number and where it happened and a complaint would be filed.For the litterbug you spotted, they will be met with a note from the State Highway patrol notifying them about littering offenses, penalties and a note urging them to help keep North Carolina clean.In March, the NCDOT reported that more than 2.15 million pounds of litter were collected from roadsides in the last year. That number including the 976,000 pounds that were collected since March 1.The Department of Transportation asks you should follow these tips before littering: