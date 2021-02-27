Woman hurt after being dragged by car in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a women was dragged by a car overnight.

Authorities said it happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of New Bern Avenue.

According to police, a passenger was not fully inside a vehicle when the driver took off. The woman was dragged for a short distance and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation is underway.
