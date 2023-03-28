New full-service cancer center opens in the Sandhills

FirstHealth said its new cancer center in Pinehurst is a big deal because patients in the Sandhills previously had to go to different facilities for different parts of their treatment.

PINEHURST, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new, full-service cancer center opened in the Sandhills on Monday. The opening is a landmark moment for the state's healthcare options for low-income people in enhancing Medicaid expansion, which was signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper on the same day.

"So radiation oncology was in the basement of the hospital, outpatient cancer center was in a building away from that," said Dr. Dan Barnes, D.O. of FirstHealth. "(W)e really felt that bringing all the services together under one roof would be a big advantage for patients."

The four-story facility that is two years in the making has palliative care, a wellness center, a yoga room, and even a healing garden.

"The building was really put together with the patient in mind. Our goal is to create an experience that is patient-centric but also really going beyond just the treatment, planning to really focus on mind, body and spirit, and also helping with the caregiver," Barnes said.

The Medicaid expansion will grant health care to about 600,000 more low-income people in the state.

"I do think that this legislation is fantastic for the entire state in our region, and I think it'll just further enhance what we've already been doing," Barnes said.

FirstHealth is a nonprofit. Barnes said it treats all patients regardless of their ability to pay.