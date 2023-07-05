Mechanics and auto body shops say supply chain issues are persisting. They basically wait double the amount of time to get in car parts whether your car is new or old.

New and old car parts hard to get due to supply chain issues, delaying repairs for owners

"Everything is made in China. Most of the time you're going to give two or three of them back out of 10," said Gilbert Auto Repair Co-Owner Sterling Gilbert.

"The newer vehicles the parts are hard to get and the older vehicles the parts are hard to get," said Coats Auto Body Owner Tana Malerba.

Shortages are coming as more people are keeping their older cars.

The latest research from S &P Global Mobility shows the average age of a passenger vehicle in the US has hit a record high of 12.5 years.

The alternative is buying something new and then dealing with a potentially high car note.

The average car payment for a new vehicle was a record-high $725 in the first quarter of this year and that's up more than 11 percent from 2022.

ABC11 asked what people should do if they need to go in for work.

Gilbert and Malerba suggest keeping the car if it's drivable and safe, instead of dropping it off at a shop while waiting for a part to come in.

"You just have to keep trying because no matter what make or model you buy, they're all going to have their own issues," said Gilbert.

Also, you need a rental and planning to go through insurance, remember the company is going to pay for a finite about of time.

"You want to be mindful of what you pick. You can only get something that's cost-effective, then stretch that rental dollar - you want to do that," said Malerba.

