Howell expected to be picked in Friday night's NFL Draft

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell is expected to get drafted Friday night. (Chris Seward)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell is likely to hear his name called on the second night of the NFL Draft.

Howell put up video game-type numbers during his three-year career at North Carolina. He passed for more than 10,000 yards and ran for more than 1,000.

Statistically, he's the most accomplished quarterback in the draft but at 6-foot-1 -- he's a little undersized and that puts him behind other prospects. His ability to scramble as he did on Saturdays will also be curbed at the next level.

In Thursday night's first round of the draft, the Carolina Panthers chose NC State's Ikem Ekwonu with the sixth overall pick.

Ekwonu, a Charlotte native, told ABC11 that he was thrilled to be selected by the team he grew up rooting for.
