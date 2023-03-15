Raleigh's NHL Stadium Series weekend brings $20.1 million in economic impact

No NHL Stadium Series game has ever sold as much merchandise in one day as the one in Raleigh on February 18.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The economic impact numbers are out from the 2023 NHL Stadium Series game in Raleigh and the numbers reflect that the event was a hit on the ice and in the community.

The numbers released Wednesday by Visit Raleigh show that the outdoor hockey game at Carter-Finely Stadium between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals generated $13.6 million in total economic impact.

Numbers also show that the economic impact generated by that entire weekend amounted to $20.1 million.

That number includes revenue from the game, which was played on Feb. 18, a Saturday, as well as connected events such as Hurricanes FanFest, a Hootie & the Blowfish concert, and an official fan festival on Saturday. It also includes the men's basketball game between North Carolina and N.C. State placed Sunday at neighboring PNC Arena.

"We could not be prouder of the efforts of so many people in putting on an unforgettable week and weekend in Raleigh," said Hurricanes Chief Marketing Officer Mike Forman. "The Carolina Hurricanes brand was on full display to national and global audiences to rave reviews from those who attended the week's events or tuned in from afar. We can't thank our funding partners (City of Raleigh, Wake County, NC Department of Commerce, Centennial Authority, Visit Raleigh), NC State University and the NHL enough for making this week a reality and laying the groundwork for the economic impact it made to our city, county and state to the tune of over $20 million."

"To the Caniacs - we hope that the Stadium Series game will forever be a lasting memory, and we're so excited that the rest of the world had the opportunity to see the best fans in the NHL on display at Carter-Finley Stadium," he added.

Dennis Edwards, President & CEO of Visit Raleigh, said the event gave an "incredible economic boost to our region."

"Raleigh was buzzing with activity throughout the entire weekend," Edwards said. "We are thrilled with the level of support from our local partners, residents and visitors for the game and all of the ancillary activations that made this a true city-wide experience ... Thanks to the NHL, the Carolina Hurricanes and NC State University for leading the way and making this unforgettable weekend a reality."

"Everyone who attended this year's Stadium Series game knows the impact of this event was tremendous; the excitement and anticipation were palpable all weekend, and the atmosphere in the stadium was just electric. Now we have the total economic impact number to demonstrate it even further,"

