Durham commissioner candidate first Muslim woman elected to office in NC

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nida Allam made history Tuesday night when she became the first Muslim woman to be elected to a public office in North Carolina.
Allam received 39,523 votes, according to Board of Elections data.
Allam ran as a Democratic candidate for Durham County Commission. According to our newsgathering partners at News & Observer, because no Republican candidates ran for the seat, she will be elected to her first term in November.
According to her campaign website, Allam said her priorities include improving public safety, combating poverty, providing mental health resources, improving access to high-quality education and increasing community involvement in political decisions.
Allam graduated from North Carolina State University with a Bachelor of Science in Sustainable Materials & Technology.
According to the News & Observer, Allam was elected third vice-chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party in 2017. She was the first Muslim elected to the party's executive council.
