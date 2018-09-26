Durham police ID man fatally shot at gas station near Southpoint

The shooting happened at the Circle K at 109 N.C. 54 Highway.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham police are still investigating the fatal shooting that happened Tuesday in the parking lot of a convenience store near the Southpoint Crossing shopping center.

The shooting happened at the Circle K at 109 N.C. 54 Highway.

Officers responded to the shooting call at the convenience store at 2:19 p.m.

When they arrived, they found 29-year-old Colby Lucas shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tyler Hawkins was driving for Lyft and had just dropped an employee off at the Circle K.

"I went in the main entrance -- there's like a second one and then when we pulled in there, we heard a gunshot," Hawkins told ABC11. "When everything was going down, we kind of ducked to see what was happening, and we see guy coming around the corner with his hands over his chest. There was a bunch of blood; that was pretty much it."

The shooting happened at a fuel pump, but the victim's body was later removed from the inside of the convenience store. It wasn't clear whether the victim ran into the store after being shot.

Hawkins said he heard the gunshot and turned in that direction and saw a silver truck.

"God, man, my adrenaline is still kind of pumping right now thinking about it," Hawkins said. "I was just kind of hoping it was -- I hate to say -- an isolated incident, but I mean, geez, someone could be shooting up a whole gas station for all I know."

Police have someone in custody who they are interviewing, but that person has not been charged.

Authorities have not said whether the shooting was random or targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator D. Cramer at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29284 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
