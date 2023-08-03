No charges being filed in Food Lion parking lot shooting, Raleigh Police say

The man shot outside a Raleigh grocery store Tuesday died from his injuries, according to the man's family.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police said Thursday that no charges will be filed after a man was shot and killed outside a grocery store Tuesday.

The victim was identified as 49-year-old Steven McLamb, who was shot shortly after 5 p.m. in the Food Lion parking lot in the Greystone Village Shopping Center.

Police said McLamb was killed in a road rage incident with another driver. After a discussion with the Wake County District Attorney's Office, the decision was made not to file charges unless "new evidence becomes available."

Another shooting happened around the same time about 4 miles away near Crabtree Valley Mall. At this crime scene, a woman was shot in the back. She was rushed to the hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

RPD said the two shootings were not related.

