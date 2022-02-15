Carteret County Sheriff identifies 8 people aboard small plane that crashed off NC coast

From left, Hunter Parks, Stephanie Fulcher and her son, Jonathan McInnis.

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carteret County Sheriff's Office released the names of all eight people who were aboard a small plane thatSunday.Ernest Durwood Rawls, 67, of Greenville, was the pilot of the Pilatus PC-12 that was returning the group to Beaufort from a hunting trip in Hyde County, according to the sheriff's office.Rawls' son, Jeffrey Worthington Rawls, 28, of Greenville, was also on board, along with Stephanie Ann McInnis Fulcher, 42, of Sea Level, and Fulcher's boyfriend and the group's hunting guide Douglas Hunter Parks, 45, of Cedar Island.Four teenagers were on board as well; Fulcher's son, Jonathan Kole McInnis, 15, Noah Lee Styron, 15, of Cedar Island, Michael Daily Shepard, 15 of Atlantic, and Jacob Nolan Taylor, 16, of Atlantic."The Carteret County Sheriff's Office would like to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the families in these extremely difficult times," a statement from the sheriff's office said.On Monday, officials said one body had been recovered and identified the day prior, but they did not release the victim's name."We have no indication that anyone survived the crash," Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said in a news conference on Monday.Most of the family members of the plane's passengers live in Carteret, a coastal county of nearly 70,000 people, Buck said. The county includes communities such as Emerald Isle and Atlantic Beach as well as the Cape Lookout National Seashore and its iconic Outer Banks lighthouse, which has a black-and-white diamond pattern.The single-engine plane crashed into the water approximately 18 miles northeast of Michael J. Smith Field in Beaufort about 2 p.m. Sunday, according to an email from the Federal Aviation Administration.A preliminary accident notification on the FAA's website noted that the aircraft "crashed into water under unknown circumstances."FlightAware listed a departure for that plane from Hyde County Airport at 1:35 p.m. Sunday and noted it was last seen near Beaufort at 2:01 p.m."Our prayers and deep concerns go to the families and loved ones of the passengers," Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted Monday afternoon. "We're grateful for the people in our state and local agencies who are supporting the efforts of the Coast Guard and other first responders."The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.