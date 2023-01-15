North Carolina Central University unveils sculpture of alum, NBA legend Sam Jones

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of North Carolina Central University's most famous alums got quite the honor on campus Saturday.

A sculpture was unveiled of Sam Jones who passed away in 2021. His family was in attendance at the event held in Durham.

Jones graduated from then North Carolina College in 1957 and went on to win 10 NBA championships with the Boston Celtics.

His ten championships are second all-time behind Bill Russell, Jones' Celtics teammate.

"I'm just glad to be back on dad's campus," said Aubre Jones, Jones' son. "I've worn different jerseys for schools I've worked for but today I wear this shirt and I'm a Central Eagle today."

The sculpture, which stands 30 inches tall and 22 inches wide, was created by award-winning artist Douglas Aja, who is based in Vermont.

After the unveiling Saturday, the sculpture will be prominently displayed in McDougald-McLendon Arena in celebration of the life of Sam Jones.

"Everything goes through your mind," said Michael Jones. "I'm just the proudest son in the world. I've lived 62 years with that man telling me stories and watching him play."