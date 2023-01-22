'I'm getting tired of it': North Carolina 1 of 10 states seeing increase in gas prices

Gas price average in North Carolina sees increase over past week, according to AAA.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina's current gas price average is now $3.28, having a 17-cent increase over the week, according to the American Automobile Association.

"This is 35 cents more than a month ago," AAA spokesperson Tiffany Wright said. "Although gasoline demand is low during this time of year, if the price of oil goes up it'll impact prices at the pump."

As of Saturday, the nation's average gas price is $3.40, which has increased two cents overnight.

AAA said gas demand barely budged last week, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

However, in Durham County, where the county average is higher than the state's average, Michael Newman said he's struggling to keep up with the fluctuating price.

"Gas prices are high and gas prices have been going up," Newman said. "One time, it went down. Soon as it went back down, it came right back up again. I don't know ... I'm getting tired of it."

For Andres Camejo, who puts premium in his car once a week, the fluctuating price is "not too bad," but still enough to affect his monthly budget.

"It is really hard sometimes but you just have to adjust, that's it," Camejo said.

While some states saw gas prices rise, others have stabilized for the time being, according to GasBuddy.

North Carolina is one of ten states that saw the largest increases in their averages since last week.

"For this week, crude prices could continue to rise if the market sees more indications that global oil demand may be boosted alongside prices in 2023," AAA said.