abc11 together

NC Hall of Fame Student-Athlete Virtual Panel

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
EMBED <>More Videos

NC Hall of Fame Student-Athlete Virtual Panel

The North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame celebrates extraordinary athletic achievement and leadership.

The group will hold the first student-athlete program virtual panel.

Participates are invited to ask questions and listen to the inductees and professional athletes.

More information here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsabc11 together
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Celebrating Latin American Heritage Month with Marco Zarate
Latin American Heritage Month, entrepreneur Cecilia Polanco
Healthcare Heroes: Duke staffers treated to lunch and notes of thanks
ABC11 Together Perspectives for October 10, 2021
TOP STORIES
Tent city pops up in Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
Storms bring flash flooding, landslides to western North Carolina
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
More TOP STORIES News