NC House, Senate legislators discuss bill limiting abortion to 12 weeks

North Carolina House and Senate Republican leaders announced that they have reached a deal on a bill to narrow parameters for abortion and promote the health of women and children.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Legislators discussed new proposed restrictions to abortion during a contentious rules committee meeting.

It comes less than 24 hours after Republican leadership announced a joint agreement on specifics.

Democratic leadership took issue with both the content of the legislation, Senate Bill 20, and how we got to this point.

This bill would ban abortions after 12 weeks, with longer time periods in place for rape, incest, fetal abnormalities and if a mother's life is in danger.

It would also provide millions of dollars of funding towards resources including paid maternity leave, adoption tax credits, contraceptives, and foster care.

READ THE FULL BILL HERE (.pdf)

The agreement comes after months of negotiations amongst Republicans, now with a supermajority in both chambers, are able to override an expected veto from Governor Cooper.

Democrats believe they were excluded from the process, upset that the bill was announced on short notice.

They also expressed concern over language in the bill, including specifics of exceptions.

During public comment, both pro and anti-abortion supporters shared their reactions to the measure.

"The requirements proposed in this bill are not evidenced-based, or in any way beneficial to patients, but rather create further barriers and hoops for patients and providers alike to have to jump through in order to provide care for our patients. The care that they deserve, and that only we together with our patients know is best," said Dr. Jenna Beckham.

"In my current practice, I only see women with unintended pregnancies. They're often alone, scared, and coerced. They deserve to be empowered with information before making a decision of such massive consequence. Informed consent is an ethical obligation of doctors and this bill addresses that," said Dr. Susan Bane.

According to NCDHHS, in 2018, more than 85% of North Carolinians who had an abortion did so within the first twelve weeks.