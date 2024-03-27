Possible moonshine cave discovered under North Wilkesboro Speedway stands

Managers of the North Wilkesboro Speedway confirm a possible moonshine cave has been discovered underneath the concrete frontstretch grandstands.

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Crews unearthed what they believe is an old moonshine cave under the Grandstand at the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway.

There have been rumors for decades that the historic speedway was the site of a secret moonshine still, and some locals said the discovery of the 700-square-foot cave helps prove it.

Speedway officials said the cave was found last week during a cleaning and inspection of the grandstand after operation staff found cracks in the original concrete in section N toward Turn 1. When crews began removing the seats to inspect the damage and make repairs, they found the cave underneath the aging concrete.

"When we began renovating and restoring North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2022, we'd often hear stories of how an old moonshine still was operated here on the property under the grandstands," said Steve Swift, senior vice president of operations and development at Speedway Motorsports in a release.

Swift said they hadn't found a still but the cave would have been a perfect location to not only make illegal liquor but to hide from the law.

"We don't know how people would have gotten in and out, but as we uncover more, there's no telling what we might find," he said.

Officials said so far 600 seats have been removed and Speedway Motorsports staff are working to determine what the next steps are for repairs and concrete replacement before the NASCAR All-Star Race Week in May.

"Now we have a race before the race," Swift said. "The area that's been affected by the sinkhole is a front stretch grandstand area with some of the best views of the track. We'll have a lot of work to get done before NASCAR All-Star Race Week."