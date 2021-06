EMBED >More News Videos RAW VIDEO: Chopper 11 flies over scene of officer-involved shooting in Newton Grove

NEWTON GROVE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after a Newton Grove police officer shot an alleged suspect Tuesday afternoon, according to a law enforcement source.The officer shot the suspect in the chest near Sam's Circle Mart off Highway 701 in Newton Grove, the source said.The police department has not released any information about the reported shooting.The Sampson County Sheriff's Office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are at the scene.According to the sheriff's office, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is handling the shooting investigation.