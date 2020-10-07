Former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin released on bond in George Floyd case

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=6219573" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In this May 29 news conference, prosecutors announce third-degree murder and manslaughter charges against Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota -- The former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd posted bail on Wednesday and was released from prison.According to court documents, Derek Chauvin posted $1 million bond, and the Department of Corrections confirmed he was no longer in custody at the state's facility in Oak Park Heights, where he had been detained.Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for several minutes as Floyd said he couldn't breathe. Floyd's death was captured in widely seen bystander video that set off protests around the world. Chauvin and three other officers were fired. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and other crimes; Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting.The other three officers previously posted bail amounts of $750,000 and have been free pending trial. Currently, all four men are scheduled to face trial together in March, but the judge is weighing a request to have them tried separately.