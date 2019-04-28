house fire

Durham man fell asleep while frying french fries before house fire, officials say

((Shutterstock))

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham fire officials said they were dispatched to a fire overnight after a man fell asleep while frying french fries on the stove.

Firefighters arrived to a fire in the 3200 block of Duke Homestead Road just before 3 a.m., said Deputy Fire Chief Chris Iannuzzi.

Officials said the resident of the home was awakened by the smoke alarm after falling asleep while frying fries on the stove.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The fire caused heavy damage to the kitchen, attic and roof.

There were no injuries, officials said.

The adult and two children were displaced but are staying with relatives.

Deputy Chief Iannuzzi said unattended cooking is the leading cause of cooking fires in Durham.

RELATED: Your clothes dryer poses a major fire danger but it can easily be fixed

EMBED More News Videos

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamncfirehouse firecookingfirefighters
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
Pets killed in Wilson County house fire
Neighbors rescue woman trapped on 2nd story of burning home: VIDEO
2nd person dies in Durham house fire
Fayetteville officer saves woman from house fire
TOP STORIES
Hurricanes hope to secure second win against Islanders in Game 2 of playoffs
Winning Powerball ticket for $1M sold in Harnett County
Synagogue shooting victim shot shielding rabbi from gunfire
Report: Person found shot multiple times in Fayetteville
Late Wake Forest High senior honored by soccer teammates
Gunman kills 1, injures 3 at San Diego-area synagogue
Brewgaloo to Dogwood Festival, things to do this weekend
Show More
5 bodies found in Tennessee, suspect captured after manhunt
1 injured after plane crash in Harnett County
Mother dies after being hit by stray bullet in front of own children
Women's Empowerment 2019 inspires many at PNC Arena
Four killed after construction crane collapses in Seattle
More TOP STORIES News