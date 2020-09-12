Renderings of new downtown building reveal plan to 'reshape Raleigh skyline'

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- New renderings are revealing the architectural vision of a new thirty-story high-rise development in downtown Raleigh.
The building, called One Two One Fayetteville, is located steps from the State Capitol and the ABC11 newsroom and studio and will have 400,000 square feet of office space.
Developers say their office tower will reshape the Raleigh skyline and will feature street-level retail connecting Fayetteville and Wilmington Streets.
The designers are touting soaring architecture and stunning views in the high-rise, along with immersive art and dining in a sky lobby and terrace located 160 feet above Fayetteville Street.
The building is designed by Duda Paine Architects and is being developed by Preferred Office Properties. Kane Realty of Raleigh is the leasing agent.
A timeline for construction and projected opening date are not included in the renderings.
Take a closer look at the renderings here.
