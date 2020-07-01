Local veteran injured in combat handed the keys to his new Hero Home in Clayton

"Overwhelmed, grateful, blessed. Joy, beyond belief, blessed. Thank you can't even describe," Jason and his wife Scarlette explained.
Like dedications past, the military dropped in for a salute and the chopper had eyes on the skies. Unfortunately, COVID-19 kept the usual crowds away. However, thanks to technology the community was still able to show support during the live stream.
Inside, the Nichols family were overwhelmed with emotion as they went room to room.
"The amount of detail and time and just energy, you can tell and feel that everyone that did it, wanted us to be amazed. To be happy," Nichols said.
Nichols suffered a traumatic brain injury from an IED blast in April 2011 while deployed overseas. He, along with his wife and five children, moved into Hero Home 21 through Operation Coming Home and the Triangle-based nonprofit U.S. Veterans Corps.
"My family had to see me so depressed so down. They didn't get to see the amazing side of the military," said Nichols.
Now their new home showcases it.
"This shows them a completely different side of America. Of everything. It changes their life and changes my life for the better, said Nichols.