Wake County to use $7.5 million of opioid settlement to treatment, recovery support

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County has wrapped up its community meetings on how to use another portion of its nationwide opioid settlement. The county had its final round of community meetings on March 15 at the McKimmon Center on NC State's campus.

County leaders and outreach groups have used feedback from the public to decide the best ways to spend the money so those who are directly affected get the help and resources needed to address the opioid crisis in their communities.

For this fiscal year 2025, county commissioners have approved $7.5 million to be used in three key areas: focus on youth, historically marginalized populations, and people involved in the justice system.

Here's a breakdown of how the funds will be used

Expanding treatment access

$2 million - Evidence-based addiction treatment

$450,000 - Addiction treatment for incarcerated individuals

Preventing overdose deaths

$300,000 - Naloxone distribution

Supporting youth and families

$1 million - Early intervention

Strengthening Access for historically marginalized populations

$500,000 - Criminal justice diversion

Addressing the needs of the whole person

$1.9 million - Recovery support services

$1 million - recovery housing support

Engaging the community throughout the process

$300,000 - Collaborative strategic planning

"This significant investment represents a crucial step forward in our collective efforts to confront the opioid and overdose crisis head-on, ensuring that anyone affected by addiction receives the support and resources they need to heal and thrive," said Wake County Commissioner Cheryl Stallings. "We have a long way to go to rebuild what opioids took from our community, but I look forward to seeing what these funds can do when we put them to work in the areas needed most."

Click on Wake County Opioid Settlement to learn more.

PREVIOUS STORY | North Carolina to receive $750 million as part of opioid settlement

You can check the statewide NC Opioids Settlement Dashboard to see how much is being allocated in your county.

SEE ALSO | Grieving father sounds alarm on North Carolina's fentanyl crisis: 'Something's gotta be done'