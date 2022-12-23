Funeral happening today for Cumberland County deputy killed by suspected drunk driver

Funeral services will take place Friday for the Cumberland County deputy killed in the line of duty by a suspected drunk driver.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Funeral services will take place Friday for the Cumberland County deputy killed in the line of duty by a suspected drunk driver.

Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 23, was killed Dec. 16 while he was investigating a robbery.

Bolanos-Anavisca's funeral is open to the public and will be livestreamed in the above video player in this article.

A visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the Rivers of Living Water, 1764 Bingham Drive in Fayetteville followed by the funeral at 2 p.m.

Bolanos-Anavisca will be laid to rest immediately following the service at Rockfish Memorial Park, 4017 Gillespie St. in Fayetteville

Several roads will be shut down from 3 - 4 p.m. for the procession. Those include Bingham Road, George Owen Road and Elk Road.

Bolanos-Anavisca was working a robbery investigation at the Circle K on Gillespie Street in the early morning hours of Dec. 16. He had gone off with a K-9 officer to search for the robbery suspect.

On his way back to the Circle K around 2:45 a.m., a car blew through a red light and crashed into him as he crossed the street.

The driver, later identified as Nicholas Terlizzi, 24, kept going but was found a short distance away and is now facing numerous charges.

Bolanos-Anavisca started his career with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office in November 2020. Before being assigned to patrol, Bolanos-Anavisca served as a school resource officer at Hope Mills Middle School.