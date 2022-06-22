Out! Raleigh Pride returns to Downtown Raleigh for an inclusive and family-friendly festival along Fayetteville Street on Saturday, June 25 from 11 AM to 6 PM.
This free event marks the 10th anniversary for Out! Raleigh Pride, and the day will feature live entertainment, local vendors, artists, food, beer garden, and KidsZone.
Thousands of people are expected in downtown Raleigh to support the LGBTQIA+ community, its allies, and the 20+ community outreach programs of the LGBT Center of Raleigh.
Here's a sample of what you can expect:
11:30 - 12:00 Yoga Session
12:00 - 12:30 Triangle Pride Marching Band
12:30 - 1:00 Love Is Love Game Show
1:00 - 1:30 Drag Queen Story Hour with Stormie Daie
1:30 - 2:00 Triangle Gay Men's Chorus
2:00 - 2:30 Drag Show
2:30 - 3:00 Spoken Word Segment
3:00 - 3:30 Open Mic
3:30 - 4:00 Love Is Love Game Show
4:00 - 5:00 Babe Haven
5:00 - 6:00 Pride Comedy
