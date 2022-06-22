Here's a sample of what you can expect:

Out! Raleigh Pride returns to Downtown Raleigh for an inclusive and family-friendly festival along Fayetteville Street on Saturday, June 25 from 11 AM to 6 PM.This free event marks the 10th anniversary for Out! Raleigh Pride, and the day will feature live entertainment, local vendors, artists, food, beer garden, and KidsZone.Thousands of people are expected in downtown Raleigh to support the LGBTQIA+ community, its allies, and the 20+ community outreach programs of the LGBT Center of Raleigh.11:30 - 12:00 Yoga Session12:00 - 12:30 Triangle Pride Marching Band12:30 - 1:00 Love Is Love Game Show1:00 - 1:30 Drag Queen Story Hour with Stormie Daie1:30 - 2:00 Triangle Gay Men's Chorus2:00 - 2:30 Drag Show2:30 - 3:00 Spoken Word Segment3:00 - 3:30 Open Mic3:30 - 4:00 Love Is Love Game Show4:00 - 5:00 Babe Haven5:00 - 6:00 Pride Comedy