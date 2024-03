1 person escapes safely from south Durham house fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A single-family home caught on fire overnight in south Durham.

After midnight, the Durham Fire Department responded to a fire on Shamrock Road.

When they arrived, flames were shooting from the roof.

The fire took about 25 minutes to put out. As a result, the house has heavy smoke, fire and water damage.

There was one person inside the house at the time of the fire, and they escaped uninjured.

Investigators say the fire started in a bedroom and was accidental.