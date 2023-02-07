State lawmakers expected to vote on 'Parents' Bill of Rights' legislation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- State lawmakers are expected to vote on the controversial "Parents' Bill of Rights" sometime Tuesday.

Senate Bill 49 outlaws material about sexuality and gender identity from school lesson plans from kindergarten to fourth grade.

It would also make learning materials visible to parents, allowing them the ability to review which books children check out of the library, requiring them to be informed of changes to a child's name or pronoun in school records, as well as mandating their consent for "protected information survey," which could include questions such as political affiliation and sexual behavior.

Supporters praised the bill for promoting accountability and transparency.

However, opponents say the bill is discriminatory and argue it can ostracize students and families with marginalized identities.

A similar effort last year, HB 755, failed to become law.