Carolina Comeback

Triangle playgrounds preparing to swing into next phase of easing restrictions

By
Phase 2.5 is on its way which means playgrounds will reopen to the public.

"It means so much for us," said one mom at Lions Park in Raleigh. "Any park to be open. It would be so important for all the families."

Gov. Roy Cooper made the Phase 2.5 announcement Tuesday afternoon from the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh. Effective Friday, Sept. 4 at 5:00 pm, North Carolina playgrounds will once again be open to the public after months of being closed during the pandemic.

WATCH: Cooper announces easing restrictions for Phase 2.5
EMBED More News Videos



"I'm going to run and jog and play with my friends," said the woman's son.

Municipalities across the Triangle are spending the days leading up to Friday prepping for a safe and healthy return to playgrounds.

The City of Raleigh plans to make an announcement on Thursday for what residents can expect prior to Friday. In the interim, crews are assessing all of the City's 72 playgrounds to find out what needs to be done prior to Friday.

A City official told ABC11, "We cannot guarantee the surfaces have been or will be disinfected at all times. We encourage the public to use hand sanitizers and wipes before and after playing on playgrounds. Our playgrounds are being cleaned on a regular maintenance schedule."

Playgrounds operated by Wake County Parks, Recreation and Open Space will reopen Saturday morning including Blue Jay Point, Crowder, Green Hills, Harris Lake and Lake Crabtree county parks.

Like its neighbors, the Town of Wake Forest plans to clean all playgrounds prior to opening. Equipment inspections continued monthly during the shut-down.

A similar scene in Durham both Wednesday and Thursday with Parks & Rec staff sanitizing equipment across all 56 of the city's playgrounds. After sanitizing, staff then uses a pressure washer to complete the job.



"We're very excited. We have been working on the parks, keeping them mowed, keeping them clean," said Robert Jennings, parks and rec superintendent for Durham. "We're very excited about playgrounds. Not only for the staff, but primarily for the kids."

Across the region, Knightdale's Public Works staff will also be sanitizing and inspecting playground equipment on Thursday. Bathrooms at all of the town's parks will be open from 7 am to 7 pm. The Town is urging residents to maintain social distancing, wear a mask or face covering, and wash and/or sanitize your hands for safety.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyraleighwake forestknightdalewake countyrecreationcarolina comebackcoronavirusreopening ncnorth carolina news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAROLINA COMEBACK
Businesses turn to Cyber Monday as store traffic dips on Black Friday
Students, parents push Durham school board to save football season
Businesses hope Raleigh Christmas Parade Celebration will bring support
School districts differ on addressing air circulation concerns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 2K currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in NC
Cumberland County teacher dies from COVID-19
CDC panel meeting to recommend who will get COVID-19 vaccine first
Wake mom says mask mandate triggers deep childhood trauma
WEATHER: A cold start to December & when warmer temps will return
NC's first significant snowfall of the season reported
IRS reminds of new money-saving tax provision
Show More
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
Husband and wife die from COVID-19 moments apart
Teen surprises 10-year-old who had brain cancer surgery with PS5
Make sure scammers don't ruin your Giving Tuesday donation
Disney donates $5K to Toys for Tots drive in Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News