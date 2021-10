EMBED >More News Videos Some homelessness in our area occurs in the shadows. But the sun is shining on a situation developing off Interstate 540 and Capitol Boulevard, and prompting people to call for action.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A community organization stepped up to the plate Saturday morning to provide assistance to the homeless community gathered off Interstate 540 and Capitol Boulevard.Twenty-five community members living in the area had the opportunity to fill their stomachs and get free haircuts from the courtesy of Partners in Kind. They were also gifted with non-perishables for later use.Four barbers were on-site providing haircuts.Hot lunches consisted of lasagna, garlic bread, salad and baked goods.Not only did the group fill bellies, they also provided hygienic assistance by cleaning up trash and providing supplies to those in the area.