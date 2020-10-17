pedestrian killed

Pedestrian struck, killed along U.S. 70 in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle along U.S. 70 in Clayton on Friday night.

According to Clayton Police, the fatal crash happened about 8 p.m. in front of the Walmart on U.S. 70.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

Authorities did not disclose whether the driver remained at the scene.

Drivers are asked to use Guy Road as a detour as police investigate the incident.
