Pedestrian killed in overnight Fayetteville crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Fayetteville.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 12:30 a.m. near Bragg Boulevard and Starling Street.

When police arrived found a pedestrian laying in the roadway and the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A section of Bragg Boulevard is closed from Elm Street to Cain Road while the investigation is completed.

The crash happened just hours after a separate crash in Fayetteville. Police are also investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car on Southern Avenue.