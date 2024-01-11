WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Pedestrian killed in overnight Fayetteville crash

WTVD logo
Thursday, January 11, 2024 1:22PM
Pedestrian killed in overnight Fayetteville crash
Pedestrian killed in overnight Fayetteville crash
WTVD

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Fayetteville.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 12:30 a.m. near Bragg Boulevard and Starling Street.

When police arrived found a pedestrian laying in the roadway and the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A section of Bragg Boulevard is closed from Elm Street to Cain Road while the investigation is completed.

The crash happened just hours after a separate crash in Fayetteville. Police are also investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car on Southern Avenue.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW