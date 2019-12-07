Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a vehicle struck a pedestrian near the Walnut Creek Softball Complex on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities said it happened at the 1200 block of Sunnybrook Road shortly after 5 p.m.

An eyewitness on scene tells ABC11 an older man was crossing the road nearby the sports complex when a vehicle hit him.

Police did not provide any other details on the crash at this time.
