deputy-involved shooting

Deputy shoots, kills man holding hostages inside Person County home, sheriff says; SBI investigating

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after a Person County deputy shot and killed a man while responding to a domestic situation Friday night.

Person County Sheriff Dewey Jones told ABC11 dispatchers received a hang-up phone call from an address in the 1300 block of Clay Long Road after 10 p.m.

According to officials, when the responding deputy determined it was a domestic hostage situation at the home. Just before 10:30 p.m., the deputy called in that three people were being held hostage by a male suspect.

Seconds later, the sheriff said, the deputy called in that shots had been fired.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Sheriff Jones said it's not clear if the man fired any shots at the deputy before the deputy fired, but the deputy did witness the man point a handgun at the hostages.

According to the sheriff, the deputy warned the man multiple times that he needed to put the weapon down.

The man was hit at least one time, according to the sheriff. The deputy rendered aid and called EMS. The man was declared dead when EMS arrived on the scene.

At least one of the hostages had been "physically assaulted" by the man during the incident, officials said.

Sheriff Jones said the suspect had been served with domestic violence papers filed by a woman.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave while the State Bureau of Investigation investigates the incident.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hurdle millsperson countyhostageshots fireddomestic violenceperson county newsdeputy involved shooting
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING
Nash Co. deputy released from hospital, escorted home after being shot
Nash County deputy, suspect shot after I-95 traffic stop
'Most Wanted' suspect arrested in November shooting of off-duty Durham deputy
Red Springs man shot, killed after pointing firearm at SWAT
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 dead, 4 hurt after shots fired at Wilmington house party: Police
Here's what's open and closed on Easter Sunday
Read these tips before getting your COVID-19 vaccine
Vaccinated or not, travelers pack RDU as CDC issues new guidance
Man shot in Raleigh overnight, police say
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Silver Alert issued for 'endangered' 13-year-old Wendell girl
Show More
Ex-Holly Springs officer in need of help for double lung transplant
Goldsboro woman unable to get title of home despite paying off loan
Churches rent stadiums for a socially-distant Easter Sunday service
23-year-old dead, baby injured in Johnston County crash
6M cars drive over structurally deficient NC bridges daily: report
More TOP STORIES News