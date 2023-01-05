Armed and dangerous suspect on the run in Person County

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Person County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man wanted in connection with multiple stolen vehicles and guns. He is also thought to be responsible for a car crash early Thursday morning.

Deputies said the man has face tattoos and was last seen on Hurdle Mills Road near South Street.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff's office. If you see him you are asked to immediately call 911.