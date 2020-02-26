Pets & Animals

Puppy who can't walk, friend of pigeon who can't fly, gets mini-wheelchair

AMHERST, NH -- New Hampshire pet mobility company Walkin' Pets has donated a mini-wheelchair to a puppy unable to walk after a video of the puppy making friends with a pigeon unable to fly went viral.

RELATED: Disabled puppy and pigeon become besties at rescue shelter, becoming an internet sensation

Herman the pigeon and Lundy the puppy formed an unlikely friendship, a chihuahua who cannot walk and a pigeon who cannot fly, WMUR reported.

The Mia Foundation, a rescue organization in Rochester, New York that rehabilitates animals with birth defects and physical deformities, brought the two together.

The foundation was sent a mini-wheelchair by Amherst-based Walkin' Pets. The wheelchair is small enough to fit the 2-pound puppy.

Now mobile and able to walk for the first time, Lundy is looking for his forever home. For adoption details, contact the Mia Foundation.

To donate to Walkin' Pets and help out animals like Lundy, visit HPETS.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew hampshireanimal rescueusaanimalcute animalsu.s. & worldpuppy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of raping teen after she got off school bus
Guests tried to stop Bragg soldier's attack on B&B owners: Witnesses
Here's how to prepare in the event of a Coronavirus outbreak
Teen charged with shooting Harnett Co. deputy to face judge
NC wrestler becomes first female to win state championship
Tractor-trailer crashes into Peace Street bridge
Girl, 7, dies 1 minute into tonsil surgery: family
Show More
World braces for battle against coronavirus outbreak
Teen mom of 15-month-old at center of Amber Alert charged
How NC is preparing for possible coronavirus cases
Have you ever heard of a tuba museum? It's right here in Durham
Dense Fog Advisory extended for much of NC, Virginia
More TOP STORIES News