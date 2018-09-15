PETS & ANIMALS

Alligator spotted walking around Myrtle Beach after Florence

EMBED </>More Videos

As if heavy winds and massive rain from Florence were not enough to worry about, some SC residents now have to lookout for alligators.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WTVD) --
As if heavy winds and massive rain from Hurricane Florence were not enough to worry about, some South Carolina residents now have to be on the lookout for alligators.

Ed Piotrowski caught an alligator talking a leisurely stroll near Mrtyle Beach while Florence was pushing through.

Related: Dogs, cats need rescuing from Carteret County Humane Society due to Florence flooding

Experts said alligators usually deal with extreme weather by hiding out in safe spaces like driveways and porches, which is why this alligator may have been out and about.

Full coverage of Hurricane Florence
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsalligatorhurricane florencehurricaneSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Dogs, cats need rescuing from Carteret County Humane Society due to Florence flooding
'Dolphin stampede' caught on video off Dana Point
Prep your pets for Hurricane Florence
What will happen to NC's wild horses when Hurricane Florence hits?
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Continuing coverage as TS Florence drenches the Carolinas
Sleeping Raleigh family escapes injury when huge tree crashes into home
What to expect in Wake County as Tropical Storm Florence moves through the Triangle
Mother and baby among victims of deadly Tropical Storm Florence
More than 773,000 without power after Florence strikes NC
2 dead in Fayetteville house fire
Curfews, bus service, trash pickup schedules - what you need to know after Florence
Hurricane Florence: How to get help during the storm
Show More
Hurricane Florence: How you can help the victims
Dogs, cats need rescuing from Carteret County Humane Society due to Florence flooding
Fayetteville airport closes after power failure
North Carolina TV station evacuates because of rising water
WATCH: Dogs rescued in Jacksonville during Hurricane Florence
More News