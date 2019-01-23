WAKE COUNTY, N.C (WTVD) --Four horses found dead on a southern Wake County property died from starvation, the Wake County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
Wake County Animal Control tested two miniature horses and two quarter horses, said Eric Curry, spokesperson for the sheriff's office.
Curry said investigators have identified a "person of interest" but did not release the person's name.
A total of 21 horses and a dog were discovered dead Friday on the secluded lot off Fanny Brown Road.
One dog was found alive but in bad shape. It is being treated at the Wake County Animal Shelter.
The remaining carcasses have been removed from the property. Curry said.
ABC11 learned earlier this week that the woman who owned the property has died.
The case remains under investigation. No charges have yet been filed.
