Pets & Animals

Philippine president bugged by giant cockroach during speech

EMBED <>More Videos

A large cockroach crawled on the president of the Philippines during a campaign rally.

BOHOL PROVINCE, Philippines -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was interrupted during a speech, but this was not your ordinary heckler.

It was a giant cockroach that crawled onto his shirt at a campaign rally for candidates he was backing.

Duterte didn't seem to notice the roach until an aide dashed over to the podium and tried to brush off the pest with a bunch of papers.

But it continued to crawl down Duterte's chest until the president himself, seemingly unfazed, swatted it away.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbugsinsect
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom tossed infant girl down 75-foot embankment, police say
Weekend storms will likely impact graduation, Mother's Day plans
Woman accused of statutory rape of 15-year-old in Wayne County
Live: Testimony continues for Wake County deputy Cameron Broadwell
Thrive NC to Fridays on the Front Porch, things to do this weekend
Snake smells 'like Downy' after slithering into washing machine
'Blink182' and 'Superman' among most popular passwords
Show More
NC State offers free bricks to discourage students from stealing them
Burke County man arrested in 1985 murder of Hollywood TV director
Man found after going missing from Raeford outdoor skydiving facility
One person died from the flu in NC last week
Food Stamp fraud allegations land Burlington man behind bars
More TOP STORIES News