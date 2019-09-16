raleigh police

Raleigh police welcome 2 new K-9 officers Rocko and Tango

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Officers Rocko and Tango, reporting for duty! The Raleigh Police Department welcomed two new K-9 officers Monday.

The two officers will begin their careers with Senior Officers Lyman and Potter.

Rocko and Tango are trained as part of a dual purpose patrol/narcotic detention team.



