raleigh police
Raleigh police welcome 2 new K-9 officers Rocko and Tango
WTVD
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Officers Rocko and Tango, reporting for duty! The Raleigh Police Department welcomed two new K-9 officers Monday.
The two officers will begin their careers with Senior Officers Lyman and Potter.
Rocko and Tango are trained as part of a dual purpose patrol/narcotic detention team.
RELATED: Zebulon woman runs nonprofit, buys police dog vests
