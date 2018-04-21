JFK INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Rogue cat loose in JFK Airport

This is a random stock image cat, not Pepper. (Shutterstock)

By Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens --
A rogue cat about to board a flight to China escaped and is currently on the loose in JFK Airport, according to Port Authority police.

As the passenger checked in, the cat, named Pepper, bolted and escaped into the upper structures of Terminal 4 Friday.



The passenger missed his or her flight.

Police, unfortunately, ended the search without finding Pepper.

Anyone in JFK Airport who spots a black and white cat should contact Port Authority police.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscatsjfk international airportJamaicaQueens
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
JFK INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
Rogue cat named Pepper rescued after running loose in JFK Airport
Airline employee busted for allegedly smuggling drugs at JFK Airport
2 planes clip wings at JFK Airport in NYC
JFK files say rumors of CIA link to Oswald 'unfounded'
More jfk international airport
PETS & ANIMALS
Bruno the fat cat adopted by Chicago couple
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
'It's torture:' Barking irks resident living next to pet playground
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News