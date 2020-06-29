More people getting snake bites in central North Carolina as they spend time outdoors during COVID-19 pandemic

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, between 7,000 and 8,000 people are bitten by venomous snakes every year. Approximately five people die every year from those bites, and between 10 and 44% suffer permanent injuries or disabilities, such as loss of a finger.
In an ABC News report, Dr. Alexander Garrard, director of medical affairs for BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals, said more people are hitting the hiking trails this summer, especially in the early mornings and evenings when it's not quite as hot. However, Garrard said those are peak times for snake activity as well -- and more people are getting bitten by venomous snakes.
Data from UNC Health and Duke Health show that more people are getting bit by venomous snakes in the Triangle as well.
Dr. Charles Gerardo, the chief of the division of emergency medicine at Duke University Hospital, said his department has treated more than 20 bites this summer--some extremely serious. A representative for Duke Health also said this year is "on track" to be a high season.
UNC Health echoed similar statistics. A representative for the hospital system said UNC Medical Center Emergency Department in Chapel Hill has seen more than 30 snakebite patients this year; UNC REX in Raleigh has seen about 20.
The UNC Health representative said outside of hiking, many people are also spending more time in their gardens where they may get bitten while weeding and picking up debris.
Last year, 92 people were bitten by venomous snakes in North Carolina in May. On average, 85 people are bitten by snakes in the month of May, according to North Carolina Poison Control.
There are six poisonous snakes common to North Carolina--the copperhead, cottonmouth, the eastern coral snake, eastern diamondback rattlesnake, pygmy rattlesnake, and the timber rattlesnake. While the copperhead is widespread throughout the state, according to NC Poison Control, the cottonmouth is more prevalent east of the Triangle. All three rattlesnakes and the eastern coral snake are mostly found in the Sandhills and along the South Carolina border, however, the timber rattlesnake is also found in western and eastern parts of the state.
According to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, the copperhead, cottonmouth and all three rattlesnakes are "pit vipers," meaning they have long fangs and a distinguishing heat-sensing pit between their eyes. The Eastern coral snake, however, looks more like a non-venomous snake and is more related to cobras and mambas.
Both the Eastern diamondback rattlesnake and the Eastern coral snake are endangered and considered extremely rare. The other two rattlesnakes are considered "of special concern," meaning that the population is threatened because of loss of habitat. On the other hand, copperheads and cottonmouths are very common and can be found both in wooded and residential areas.
