Too close for comfort: Hawk almost scoops small dog

Sugar Foot the dog had a lucky escape after a hawk swooped toward her in the Overbrook Park section of Philadelphia.

Her owner, Natalaya Hines, watched as the bird approached the dog before swooping upward. Sugar Foot continued to run, happily oblivious to the danger.

Hines was recording Sugar Foot in slow motion when the incident happened. She told Storyful that she was "trying to catch priceless moments" of her 17-month-old pup.

Hines added that she "would have been devastated" to lose her beloved pet.

The experience hasn't made Hines afraid to bring her dog to the park. "I see myself letting her out still, I'll just stay cautious for signs of danger," she said.
