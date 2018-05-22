RABIES

Two Apex residents bitten by cat with rabies

Two Apex residents are recovering after being bitten by a rabid cat. (WTVD)

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) --
Two Apex residents were bitten by a rabid cat on Tuesday near Olive Chapel Road and New Hill Olive Chapel Road.

Both victims were started on preventative care after the cat tested positive for rabies.

Wake County Animal Control officials say the chances of encountering animals with rabies increase as temperatures warm up and encourage pet owners to make sure rabies vaccinations are up to date.

Here are some additional steps from Wake County to prevent the spread of rabies:
  • When outside, pets should remain in a fenced-in area or on a leash. Do not leave food outside for pets, because it will attract wildlife.
  • If you see a wild animal, do not approach it, even if it seems to behave normally. Animals showing signs of rabies should be reported to your local animal control as soon as possible.
  • Infected bats can spread rabies. If you find a bat in your home, enclose it in a room and call animal control. Don't let the bat out of your house.
  • If your pet is bitten by a rabid animal, call animal control right away. Pets that have had the rabies vaccine need a booster shot within 72 hours of a bite.
  • If you or someone you know is bitten by a potentially rabid animal, immediately wash the wound with soap and water and contact your doctor.
  • The Wake County Animal Center holds rabies clinics throughout the county, providing vaccines for $5.


Find out more on Wake County Animal Center's website.
