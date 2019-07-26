GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, Montana -- A bear in Montana found its shortcut across a snowy field was just a little more slippery than expected.
The bear was trying to get across a snow-covered field in Montana's Glacier National Park.
Instead of going around, the bear just slipped and slid across.
Park rangers actually posted the video as a warning, to show people how not to cross snowy or icy fields.
Though, it actually looks like the bear is having a pretty good time.
VIDEO: Bear slips and slides across snow-covered field in Montana
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News