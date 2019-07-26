Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Bear slips and slides across snow-covered field in Montana

By ABC7.com staff
GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, Montana -- A bear in Montana found its shortcut across a snowy field was just a little more slippery than expected.

The bear was trying to get across a snow-covered field in Montana's Glacier National Park.

Instead of going around, the bear just slipped and slid across.

Park rangers actually posted the video as a warning, to show people how not to cross snowy or icy fields.

Though, it actually looks like the bear is having a pretty good time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmontananational park servicesnowbear
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Water search underway for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
Some Cary officials now oppose controversial billboard bill
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Now Open: Wye Hill Kitchen & Brewing in Raleigh
New prison commissioner vows 'zero tolerance' for assaults on officers
Man accused of first-degree murder found shot dead in Fayetteville
Show More
WEEKEND EVENTS: GalaxyCon, Bubblefest and more
Justice Department approves T-Mobile's $26.5B takeover of Sprint
Protesters accuse Orange Co. sheriff of cooperating with ICE
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
More TOP STORIES News