PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: Service dog meets Pluto for the first time

EMBED </>More Videos

VIDEO: Service dog meets Pluto for the first time (WPVI)

ORLANDO, Florida --
A service dog in Florida recently met his favorite Disney character, and it was everything you'd hope it would be.

Atlas the service dog takes a trip to Walt Disney World about once a week with his owner, Julian Gavino.

It wasn't until recently, however, that Atlas was able to meet his favorite character, Pluto.

Atlas recognized Pluto from a giant stuffed toy that he has at home.

Video posted to Julian Gavino's Facebook page shows the heartwarming meeting.

It's safe to say Atlas really loved the real-life Pluto.

MORE: Disneyland characters use sign language to communicate with boy who is deaf
EMBED More News Videos

"The child is typically not a hugger, so the fact that he hugged both Minnie and Mickey spoke volumes to the joy he felt."

Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worlddogdisneyDisney WorldplutoFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Bruno the fat cat adopted by Chicago couple
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
'It's torture:' Barking irks resident living next to pet playground
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News