Pets & Animals

World's most endangered sea turtles hatch on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTVD) -- Town officials on Hilton Head Island tweeted about some exciting news Thursday: the hatching of several critically endangered sea turtles.

The Kemp's ridley hatchlings emerged in the morning, in what is believed to be a first for Hilton Head.

"This Kemps Ridley's nest was the first of its kind recorded on Hilton Head Island and only the 4th ever recorded in South Carolina," the tweet read in part.



Pictures show the turtles making their way to the sea.

"Our hopes are high that these hatchlings will survive their epic journey to the sea."

The Kemp's ridley turtle is the world's most endangered sea turtle, according to National Geographic.

Officials said the primary threat to the species is the over-harvesting of their eggs, even though their nesting grounds are protected.

Females are not sexually mature until they are 10-12. Once maturity is reached, turtles nest every one to three years.

The turtles have an average life span of 50 years and could weigh up to 100 pounds.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssouth carolinaturtlesocean beachendangered species
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead, 1 seriously injured after plane crashes into NC home
Nudists say Outer Banks is ideal for skinny-dipping
Your 4th of July celebration could be illegal
FDA: Certain dog food possibly linked to canine heart disease
Craven County man accused of starving puppy to death
Human error blamed for rock wall fall that killed 12-year-old
NC's copy of the Bill of Rights spent 138 years lost; FBI sting recovered it
Show More
LIST: 4th of July events in the Triangle and Fayetteville
Hundreds show up for Raleigh's hotly anticipated gentrification discussion
Seed to farm to table: Chef trying to change the way we eat
FACT CHECK: Claims from night 2 of Democratic debate opener
More than 100 NYC students defy odds to graduate while homeless
More TOP STORIES News