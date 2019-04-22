Pets killed in Wilson County house fire

STANTONSBURG, N.C. (WTVD) -- An overnight fire killed family pets inside a Wilson County home.The fire happened overnight Sunday on Carrie Road in Stantonsburg.Stantonsburg Fire Department said the fire started in an electrical panel and made its way to the ceiling.Two people were inside the home when the fire started. They were able to get out alive, but their pets were not as lucky.The Red Cross is now assisting the survivors.