Funeral arrangements set for fallen Greensboro police sergeant Philip Nix

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Greensboro police officer Sgt. Philip Dale Nix.

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Greensboro police officer Sgt. Philip Dale Nix.

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Greensboro police officer Sgt. Philip Dale Nix.

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Greensboro police officer Sgt. Philip Dale Nix.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Funeral arrangements have been announced for Greensboro police officer Sgt. Philip Dale Nix.

The service will be held Thursday at Westover Church in Greensboro.

It was not clear whether the funeral would be open to the public.

Nix was shot last Saturday when he reportedly confronted people attempting to steal beer from a Sheetz gas station on Sandy Ridge Road off Interstate 40.

The suspects were later caught in Winston-Salem.

Jamere Justice Foster, 18, is accused of firing five shots at Nix, striking him twice. Foster, along with two others -- Z'quriah Le'Pearce Blackwell, 18, and John Walter Morrison, 28 -- are facing charges in the death of the 23-year police veteran.

SEE ALSO: Body of fallen Greensboro police officer transported from Raleigh back to his hometown

Procession begins in Raleigh for Sgt. Philip Nix

SEE ALSO | Triangle law enforcement share condolences after off-duty Greensboro police officer killed