Final preparations are being made ahead of Saturday's Stadium Series game

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- At the PNC Arena where Canes fans are typically spotted, a different crowd stood outside on Friday instead, for a Hootie and the Blowfish concert.

"I'm coming from Kitchener, Ontario, Canada," Shelley Gardham said. "I couldn't pass this one up."

Gardham was in Raleigh for the first time where thousands of others will gather for the Stadium Series outdoor game on Saturday when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Washington Capitals.

"I have little kids, so my husband and I are trading off," Alexandria Beilinson said. "I was talking to my husband about the game tomorrow and he described it as a once in a lifetime opportunity. He doesn't know when he's going to get another chance to see the Canes or anyone play on that kind of arena."

The National Hockey League said everything will be set for Saturday's matchup as both teams practiced on Friday and entertainment rehearsed until 10:30 p.m.

The Stadium Series is projected to bring in more than $12 million in local revenue, according to Visit Raleigh.

"This isn't the kind of thing the Hurricanes would've gotten a chance to host a decade ago, even five years ago. It says a lot both about where the franchise is going and what this means," News & Observer sports columnist Luke DeCock said.

"Every ticket that's been on sale has sold immediately, and that's because this area really does embrace events like this. This area does a great job hosting and the people here do a great job of embracing it."

