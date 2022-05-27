Police chase creates traffic delays on I-40 heading into Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A police chase that began in Johnston County ended with the suspect in custody and lanes of Interstate 40 westbound to be blocked.The chase ended near the Rock Quarry overpass when a suspect, who has not been identified, tried to ditch their vehicle and run away.We are still waiting to hear why police were chasing the suspect.Law enforcement cleared the scene around 6:00 a.m., but the traffic caused by the chase lead to other crashes that caused delays heading into Raleigh.