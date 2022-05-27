RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A police chase that began in Johnston County ended with the suspect in custody and lanes of Interstate 40 westbound to be blocked.
The chase ended near the Rock Quarry overpass when a suspect, who has not been identified, tried to ditch their vehicle and run away.
We are still waiting to hear why police were chasing the suspect.
Law enforcement cleared the scene around 6:00 a.m., but the traffic caused by the chase lead to other crashes that caused delays heading into Raleigh.
This is developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.
Police chase creates traffic delays on I-40 heading into Raleigh
