Police investigating fatal shooting on Elm Street in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Durham.It happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Elm Street.When officers arrived, they found 38-year-old Thaddeus Darnell Holloway dead from an apparent gunshot wound.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator M. Evans at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.