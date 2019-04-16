DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Durham.
It happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Elm Street.
When officers arrived, they found 38-year-old Thaddeus Darnell Holloway dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator M. Evans at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Police investigating fatal shooting on Elm Street in Durham
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News