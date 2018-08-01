DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Durham police are investigating whether an employee was involved in an attempted robbery at Wendy's last month that ended with a worker being shot.
It happened around 3 a.m. on July 17 at the Wendy's on South Miami Boulevard.
An employee told authorities he was walking out of Wendy's around 2:30 a.m. when a masked man armed with a gun confronted him and forced him back inside the restaurant.
The employee told officers the man demanded money from the cash registers, but the employee told him they were empty. The suspect then demanded money from the safe, but the employee told him he was unable to open it. The suspect then forced the employee to lie on the floor and shot him in the leg.
Search warrants show Durham police are investigating whether a different employee was involved in the crime.
According to the search warrant, the closing employee left for about 15-20 minutes during her shift and came back in a different car, one that matched the description of the suspect vehicle.
The prevention manager said that employee was acting suspiciously the night of the robbery and quit later that same day.
The employee who was shot was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Wendy's released the following statement to ABC11: "Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our customers and team members. This senseless act of violence appears to be an isolated incident, and we will continue to cooperate with law enforcement on their investigation."
